    8th Special Troops Battalion Change of Command

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    A Soldier stands in formation as part of a Change of Command Ceremony for the 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 00:53
    Photo ID: 9323163
    VIRIN: 250613-A-LG865-5035
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 331.13 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
