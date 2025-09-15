Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Watts visits the CJTSC

    AUSTRALIA

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Australian Army Maj. Gen. Carla Watts, commander of joint logistics, visits the Combined Joint Theater Sustainment Command to attend a brief about exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 on Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane, Australia, July 3, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 00:25
    Photo ID: 9323154
    VIRIN: 250702-A-LG865-2671
