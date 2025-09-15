MG Watts visits the CJTSC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Australian Army Maj. Gen. Carla Watts, commander of joint logistics, visits the Combined Joint Theater Sustainment Command to attend a brief about exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 on Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane, Australia, July 3, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)