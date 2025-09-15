Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SW Speaks at Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG) Constitution Day Event

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SW Speaks at Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG) Constitution Day Event

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers remarks as a guest speaker at a Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG) Constitution Day event at the National Archives, Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 21:01
    Photo ID: 9322851
    VIRIN: 250917-D-PM193-1268
    Resolution: 6001x4001
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Speaks at Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG) Constitution Day Event, by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Constitution Day
    Archives
    FLAG
    SECWAR
    SECWARHegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download