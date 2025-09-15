Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incheon Landing Operation 75th anniversary commemorated in Incheon

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Incheon Landing Operation 75th anniversary commemorated in Incheon

    INCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, United Nations Command Deputy Commander (right) and other military leaders lay flowers at a monument in Incheon on the 75th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation. The amphibious assault on Sept. 15, 1950, severed North Korean supply lines, relieved the Pusan perimeter and paved the way to liberate Seoul.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 20:22
    Photo ID: 9322773
    VIRIN: 250915-N-YQ363-2370
    Resolution: 5328x4000
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: INCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incheon Landing Operation 75th anniversary commemorated in Incheon, by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korean War
    United Nations Command
    Incheon Landing
    Republic of Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download