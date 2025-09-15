Incheon Landing Operation 75th anniversary commemorated in Incheon

Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, United Nations Command Deputy Commander (right) and other military leaders lay flowers at a monument in Incheon on the 75th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation. The amphibious assault on Sept. 15, 1950, severed North Korean supply lines, relieved the Pusan perimeter and paved the way to liberate Seoul.
