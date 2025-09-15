Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Celebrates Graduates of the NAVSEA Journey Level Leadership and Next Generation Leadership Programs

    NNSY Celebrates Graduates of the NAVSEA Journey Level Leadership and Next Generation Leadership Programs

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s graduates in the NAVSEA Journey Level Leadership (JLL) Program Cadre XI and Next Generation (NextGen) Leadership Program Cadre VIII! The team was recognized during the NAVSEA Leadership Development Continuum (LDC) Graduation Ceremony Sept. 11, joining participants from across the enterprise during the virtual ceremony to celebrate their personal achievements as future leaders within the Navy.

    During the virtual ceremony, NNSY’s participants were presented a Certificate of Completion for the program as well as a trophy of achievement by Vice Shipyard Commander Capt. Brandon Johnson. “We at Norfolk Naval Shipyard are very proud of what you have accomplished,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing you put these leadership skills to the test as we all work together in serving our mission at America’s Shipyard.”

    Congratulations to Radiological Controls Technician Melissa Elosge, Industrial Engineer Scott Laing, Radiological Controls Auditor Venita Scott, Nuclear PEPM Michael White, and Elec/Elex AIC Gregory “Coleman” Daniels, who were recognized for their achievements as part of JLL Cadre XI; and Shipwright Journeyman LaToya Williams, Inside Machinist Melanie Davis, and Journeyman Inside Machinist Stevie Bailey, who were recognized for their achievements as part of NextGen Cadre VIII.

