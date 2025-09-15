NNSY Celebrates Graduates of the NAVSEA Journey Level Leadership and Next Generation Leadership Programs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congratulations to Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s graduates in the NAVSEA Journey Level Leadership (JLL) Program Cadre XI and Next Generation (NextGen) Leadership Program Cadre VIII! The team was recognized during the NAVSEA Leadership Development Continuum (LDC) Graduation Ceremony Sept. 11, joining participants from across the enterprise during the virtual ceremony to celebrate their personal achievements as future leaders within the Navy.



During the virtual ceremony, NNSY’s participants were presented a Certificate of Completion for the program as well as a trophy of achievement by Vice Shipyard Commander Capt. Brandon Johnson. “We at Norfolk Naval Shipyard are very proud of what you have accomplished,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing you put these leadership skills to the test as we all work together in serving our mission at America’s Shipyard.”



Congratulations to Radiological Controls Technician Melissa Elosge, Industrial Engineer Scott Laing, Radiological Controls Auditor Venita Scott, Nuclear PEPM Michael White, and Elec/Elex AIC Gregory “Coleman” Daniels, who were recognized for their achievements as part of JLL Cadre XI; and Shipwright Journeyman LaToya Williams, Inside Machinist Melanie Davis, and Journeyman Inside Machinist Stevie Bailey, who were recognized for their achievements as part of NextGen Cadre VIII.