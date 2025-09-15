A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, attached to the 49 Test and Evaluation Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes flight RAF during Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 16, 2025. This training aircraft has been modified to be a Tactical Data Link jet and allows the aircrew to integrate with NATO Allies and partner nations and help establish Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) for B-52 mission planning and execution of link enabled operations in EUCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 05:46
|Photo ID:
|9320324
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-HZ361-1293
|Resolution:
|4616x3072
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 307th Bomb Wing Participates in Exercise Cobra Warrior 2025, by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.