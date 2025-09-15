Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Bomb Wing Participates in Exercise Cobra Warrior 2025

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, attached to the 49 Test and Evaluation Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes flight RAF during Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 16, 2025. This training aircraft has been modified to be a Tactical Data Link jet and allows the aircrew to integrate with NATO Allies and partner nations and help establish Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) for B-52 mission planning and execution of link enabled operations in EUCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

