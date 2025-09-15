307th Bomb Wing Participates in Exercise Cobra Warrior 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, attached to the 49 Test and Evaluation Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes flight RAF during Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 16, 2025. This training aircraft has been modified to be a Tactical Data Link jet and allows the aircrew to integrate with NATO Allies and partner nations and help establish Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) for B-52 mission planning and execution of link enabled operations in EUCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)