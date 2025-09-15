CFAY, Tenant Commands Participate in Chief Pride Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 12, 2025) — U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and tenant commands participated in Chief Pride Day at CFAY's Berkey Field Friday, September 12, 2025. The annual event brings Chiefs together to celebrate tradition, camaraderie, and leadership while strengthening bonds within the Chiefs’ Mess and the wider community. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)