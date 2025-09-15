Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY, Tenant Commands Participate in Chief Pride Day

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 12, 2025) — U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and tenant commands participated in Chief Pride Day at CFAY's Berkey Field Friday, September 12, 2025. The annual event brings Chiefs together to celebrate tradition, camaraderie, and leadership while strengthening bonds within the Chiefs’ Mess and the wider community. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

