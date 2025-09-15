Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Fighter - SSgt Nihal Brown

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Bethany Laville 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nihal Brown, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell translator, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 15, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th Air Expeditionary Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bethany La Ville)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 02:51
    Photo ID: 9320131
    VIRIN: 250915-F-YQ866-1010
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
