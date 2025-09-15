Phoenix Fighter - SSgt Nihal Brown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nihal Brown, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell translator, poses for a Phoenix Fighter of the Week portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 15, 2025. Phoenix Fighter of the Week is a 378th Air Expeditionary Wing recognition program in which base leadership congratulates members for their hard work, excellence and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bethany La Ville)