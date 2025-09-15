459th ARW Warrior of the Month for September 2025

Staff Sgt. Eugene Holsey, Jr., is the 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month for September 2025. In regard to his service, the Flight Operational Medical Technician says, "Serving five years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve has been an honor. I joined during the pandemic, driven by a passion to help others, and became a medic in flight medicine to do just so, focused on total force readiness. I am proud to ensure our Airmen stay mission ready, while gaining experiences, traveling the world, and building lifelong connections that continue to shape both my career and who I am today."
