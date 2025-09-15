Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    459th ARW Warrior of the Month for September 2025

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith 

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Eugene Holsey, Jr., is the 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month for September 2025. In regard to his service, the Flight Operational Medical Technician says, "Serving five years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve has been an honor. I joined during the pandemic, driven by a passion to help others, and became a medic in flight medicine to do just so, focused on total force readiness. I am proud to ensure our Airmen stay mission ready, while gaining experiences, traveling the world, and building lifelong connections that continue to shape both my career and who I am today."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 14:01
    Photo ID: 9318434
    VIRIN: 250901-F-EU949-5000
    Resolution: 1696x1108
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

