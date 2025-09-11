Medical Readiness Command Europe Soldiers compete in 2025 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEMBACH, Germany - A team of 5 Soldiers from Medical Readiness Command, Europe will represent Army Medicine at the 2025 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition taking place at Fort Bragg, N.C. Oct. 2-15. Pictured from left to right are Spc. Ricardo Delgado, Spc. Selena Castro, Sgt. 1st Class Jon Nicolas, Sgt. Rico Elliot and Spc. Riley McMurren. The rigorous competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat related events ranging from an official fitness assessment and various weapons lanes, to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. Afterward, the top four teams will travel to Washington, D.C. for a board-style interview that will test their knowledge and professionalism in front of top Army senior leaders. (Photo by Travis Jones)