CFAY Celebrates Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 16, 2025) -- A shadow box rests on stage at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Fleet Theater Tuesday, September 16 before the start of the CFAY Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony. 11 Sailors from CFAY and various tenant commands on the installation participated in the event at Fleet Theater. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)