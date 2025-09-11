Maj. (Promotable) Michael Dail, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, congratulates Col. (Retired) Jewel Siebert, former Officer-In-Charge of the detachment, with a farewell hug during a retirement ceremony May 3, 2025, at the West Fort Hood Chapel Annex, West Fort Hood, Texas, honoring Siebert’s distinguished career. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9316212
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-VS000-4705
|Resolution:
|2384x1725
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Farewell Hug, by SFC Kurt Grohman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
