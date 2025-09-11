Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    Maj. (Promotable) Michael Dail, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, congratulates Col. (Retired) Jewel Siebert, former Officer-In-Charge of the detachment, with a farewell hug during a retirement ceremony May 3, 2025, at the West Fort Hood Chapel Annex, West Fort Hood, Texas, honoring Siebert’s distinguished career. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 16:38
    Photo ID: 9316212
    VIRIN: 250503-A-VS000-4705
    Resolution: 2384x1725
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
