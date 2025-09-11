Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. (Promotable) Michael Dail, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division, congratulates Col. (Retired) Jewel Siebert, former Officer-In-Charge of the detachment, with a farewell hug during a retirement ceremony May 3, 2025, at the West Fort Hood Chapel Annex, West Fort Hood, Texas, honoring Siebert’s distinguished career. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kurt Grohman, 2nd Mission Command Training Detachment, 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division)