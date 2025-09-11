Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Battery sets up the Patriot Missile System

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Capt. Russell ShirleyJones 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from the Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conduct a full Patriot missile system setup during field operations at Fort Cavazos, Texas on Sept. 3rd, 2025. The training included emplacement of the radar set, engagement control station, antenna mast group, and launcher stations to ensure crews remain ready to detect, track, and defeat aerial threats.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 13:27
    Photo ID: 9315488
    VIRIN: 250903-A-MF603-2428
    Resolution: 5998x4798
    Size: 18.09 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Battery sets up the Patriot Missile System, by CPT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patriot Missile
    Fort Hood
    Air Defense Artillery

