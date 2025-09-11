Alpha Battery sets up the Patriot Missile System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conduct a full Patriot missile system setup during field operations at Fort Cavazos, Texas on Sept. 3rd, 2025. The training included emplacement of the radar set, engagement control station, antenna mast group, and launcher stations to ensure crews remain ready to detect, track, and defeat aerial threats.