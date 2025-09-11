Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thriving Forests Rely on Thriving Forest Products — From Surfboards to Biofuels

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USDA Forest Service

    With help from a Forest Service Wood Innovations Grant, local Hawaiian business Bizia Surf is converting invasive albizia trees into surfboards. The Albizia Project mission sums it up best — “Invasive species are just a resource misplaced.” (Photo courtesy of Bizia.)

