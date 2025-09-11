Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion Conducts Hoist Training

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion Conducts Hoist Training

    GERMANY

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Preston Clark 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Tony Pina, standardization instructor, Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion rides the rescue hoist on an HH-60M Blackhawk medical evacuation helicopter on August 22, 2025. Charlie Company, 1-214th GSAB provides ready and capable medical evacuation assets for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa theater, ready to deploy at a moment's notice.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 07:52
    Photo ID: 9314694
    VIRIN: 250725-A-UM060-2388
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 629.99 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion Conducts Hoist Training, by SSG Preston Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    12CAB
    wingsofvictory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download