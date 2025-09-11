Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion Conducts Hoist Training

Staff Sgt. Tony Pina, standardization instructor, Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion rides the rescue hoist on an HH-60M Blackhawk medical evacuation helicopter on August 22, 2025. Charlie Company, 1-214th GSAB provides ready and capable medical evacuation assets for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa theater, ready to deploy at a moment's notice.
