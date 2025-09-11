Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honorable Dale Marks visits Camp Blaz

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honorable Dale Marks visits Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and other U.S. military leaders pose with the Honorable Dale Marks, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations, and environment, outside of the bachelor enlisted quarters on Camp Blaz, Guam, Sept. 15, 2025. Marks visited Camp Blaz in order to gain a better understanding of the base’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 00:32
    Photo ID: 9314313
    VIRIN: 250915-M-YQ372-1004
    Resolution: 7478x4988
    Size: 22.08 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorable Dale Marks visits Camp Blaz, by Cpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Installation
    Visit
    MCB Camp Blaz
    Secretary of the Navy
    USMC
    Environment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download