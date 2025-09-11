Honorable Dale Marks visits Camp Blaz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and other U.S. military leaders pose with the Honorable Dale Marks, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations, and environment, outside of the bachelor enlisted quarters on Camp Blaz, Guam, Sept. 15, 2025. Marks visited Camp Blaz in order to gain a better understanding of the base’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)