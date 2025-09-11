Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incheon banquet commemorates 75th anniversary of bold landing operation

    INCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    Adm. Kang Dong-gil, Republic of Korea Navy Chief of Naval Operations (left) greets Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander United Nations Command, U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command (right) at a banquet Sep. 14 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation. The Incheon Landing executed on Sep. 15, 1950, was a bold and risky amphibious operation during the Korean War. Gen. Douglas MacArthur orchestrated a landing at Incheon, far behind enemy lines. Despite challenging tidal conditions and heavily fortified defenses, U.S. and ROK forces successfully seized the port city.

