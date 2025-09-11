Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    136 AW maintainers ensuring our planes stay ready to fly

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    136 AW maintainers ensuring our planes stay ready to fly

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Robert Brown, 136th Maintenance Squadron, working underneath a C-130J Super Hercules at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas, Sept 14, 2025. Brown and his fellow maintainers successfully completed a brake operations check, ensuring this C-130J stays mission ready.

    (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 16:37
    Photo ID: 9313894
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-XL474-1001
    Resolution: 588x640
    Size: 112.32 KB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 136 AW maintainers ensuring our planes stay ready to fly, by A1C Connor Dunne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    C-130J Super Hercules

    TAGS

    fort worth
    c-130J
    136 AW
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download