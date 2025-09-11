Texas Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Robert Brown, 136th Maintenance Squadron, working underneath a C-130J Super Hercules at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas, Sept 14, 2025. Brown and his fellow maintainers successfully completed a brake operations check, ensuring this C-130J stays mission ready.
(Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 16:37
|Photo ID:
|9313894
|VIRIN:
|250914-Z-XL474-1001
|Resolution:
|588x640
|Size:
|112.32 KB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 136 AW maintainers ensuring our planes stay ready to fly, by A1C Connor Dunne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
C-130J Super Hercules