    Weapon Familiarization Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Weapon Familiarization Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2025) - Chief Gunner’s Mate Jimmy Williams, from Valdosta, Georgia, conducts weapon familiarization on an M4A1 carbine in the classroom of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during weapons clearing supervisor training in the South China Sea, Sept. 1. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 08:28
    Photo ID: 9313146
    VIRIN: 250901-N-QV397-2004
    Resolution: 3533x2356
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

