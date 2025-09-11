Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNOOPIE Event Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 30, 2025) Chief Intelligence Specialist Nicholas Drake looks through the ship’s binoculars on the port bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Examination event in the South China Sea, Aug. 30. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 05:45
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    United States Navy
    SNOOPIE Team
    Ship's Nautical Or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation And Examination Team
    U.S. Navy

