SNOOPIE Event Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 30, 2025) Chief Intelligence Specialist Nicholas Drake looks through the ship’s binoculars on the port bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Examination event in the South China Sea, Aug. 30. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|08.29.2025
|09.14.2025 05:45
|9313054
|250830-N-QV397-2108
|4043x2696
|1.94 MB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|6
|0
