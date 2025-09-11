Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins Conducts a Multilateral Operation

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 1, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins sails in formation with ships of the Royal Australian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Navy during Pacific Vanguard 2025 in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 1. Pacific Vanguard is a multilateral exercise between the Royal Australian Navy and Air Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 00:17
    Photo ID: 9312901
    VIRIN: 250901-N-HT008-1063
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 990.33 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

