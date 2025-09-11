Filling the gap, rehired annuitants step in when needed

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Nakeir Nobles 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Rehired annuitants play a significant role in the emergency response mission, being readily available when needed. Here Amanda Henke, supporting Hurricane Helene emergency response as the planning and operations chief, leads an in-processing session for a group of rehired annuitants who will be supporting the mission. The annuitants help fill critical gaps, especially when staffing is limited, and provide support when the team is fatigued from back-to-back mission support.

