Filling the gap, rehired annuitants step in when needed

Rehired annuitants play a significant role in the emergency response mission, being readily available when needed. Here Amanda Henke, supporting Hurricane Helene emergency response as the planning and operations chief, leads an in-processing session for a group of rehired annuitants who will be supporting the mission. The annuitants help fill critical gaps, especially when staffing is limited, and provide support when the team is fatigued from back-to-back mission support.