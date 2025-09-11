Rehired annuitants play a significant role in the emergency response mission, being readily available when needed. Here Amanda Henke, supporting Hurricane Helene emergency response as the planning and operations chief, leads an in-processing session for a group of rehired annuitants who will be supporting the mission. The annuitants help fill critical gaps, especially when staffing is limited, and provide support when the team is fatigued from back-to-back mission support.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9312850
|VIRIN:
|251109-A-YY505-7070
|Resolution:
|4284x4382
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Filling the gap, rehired annuitants step in when needed, by Nakeir Nobles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.