Senior leaders of the 73rd Troop Command meet with Soldiers of the 173rd Chemical Detachment during a leadership engagement at Warfighter 25-5, Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Aug. 5, 2025. Warfighter 25-5 is a large-scale, computer-assisted training exercise designed to challenge and enhance a unit’s ability to plan, coordinate, and execute operations in a realistic, simulated combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jasmine Scruggs/196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 16:01
|Photo ID:
|9312640
|VIRIN:
|250805-Z-WM779-1001
|Resolution:
|4869x3246
|Size:
|13.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warfighter 25-5 Distinguished Visitor Day, by SPC Jasmine Scruggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.