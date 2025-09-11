Warfighter 25-5 Distinguished Visitor Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders of the 73rd Troop Command meet with Soldiers of the 173rd Chemical Detachment during a leadership engagement at Warfighter 25-5, Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Aug. 5, 2025. Warfighter 25-5 is a large-scale, computer-assisted training exercise designed to challenge and enhance a unit’s ability to plan, coordinate, and execute operations in a realistic, simulated combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jasmine Scruggs/196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)