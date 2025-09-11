Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warfighter 25-5 Distinguished Visitor Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Warfighter 25-5 Distinguished Visitor Day

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Jasmine Scruggs 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior leaders of the 73rd Troop Command meet with Soldiers of the 173rd Chemical Detachment during a leadership engagement at Warfighter 25-5, Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Aug. 5, 2025. Warfighter 25-5 is a large-scale, computer-assisted training exercise designed to challenge and enhance a unit’s ability to plan, coordinate, and execute operations in a realistic, simulated combat environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jasmine Scruggs/196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 16:01
    Photo ID: 9312640
    VIRIN: 250805-Z-WM779-1001
    Resolution: 4869x3246
    Size: 13.66 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighter 25-5 Distinguished Visitor Day, by SPC Jasmine Scruggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    73rd Troop Command
    DV Day
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio Army National Guard
    WFX 25-5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download