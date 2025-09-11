Navy Medicine Corpsman on Standby to Provide Emergency Response enroute Navy and Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250906-N-FV532-7212 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (September 6, 2025) Hospital Corpsman Tyler Ricketts, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Annapolis, walks alongside the U.S. Naval Academy Brigade of Midshipmen on their way to the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial football stadium September 6, 2025. Ricketts is one of 13 Navy medical staff who provide on-site medical coverage for emergency response enroute to the stadium and on the field. The presence of Navy Medicine personnel at the games ensures the safety of active duty and civilians and provides immediate emergency response when needed. (U.S. Navy photo by CDR Shevonne Wells)