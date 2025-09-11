AFLCMC September 2025 Commander's All-Call

Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, provides opening remarks and reviews the agenda during a Center All-Call at the AFLCMC Headquarters building on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2025. The All-Call provided an opportunity for leaders to easily disseminate information to the AFLCMC workforce.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikaley Kline)
