    1st Sgt. Corina B. Andre retires from the Guam Army National Guard after over 21 years of service.

    GUAM

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Corina B. Andre, center, retires at Guam National Guard Barrigada Readiness Complex, Sept. 8, 2025, after over 21 years of faithful service. 1st Sgt. Andre served in critical roles supporting soldiers and the community, such as Food Service Specialist and Counter-Drug Program Non-Commissioned Officer in charge.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 01:24
    Guam National Guard
    Service
    Retirement

