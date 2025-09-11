1st Sgt. Corina B. Andre retires from the Guam Army National Guard after over 21 years of service.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Corina B. Andre, center, retires at Guam National Guard Barrigada Readiness Complex, Sept. 8, 2025, after over 21 years of faithful service. 1st Sgt. Andre served in critical roles supporting soldiers and the community, such as Food Service Specialist and Counter-Drug Program Non-Commissioned Officer in charge.