Wildfire Resilience Insurance, which accounts for the risk reduction benefit of ecological forest treatment, provides insurance premium savings which in turn can be used to fund further ecological forest treatment to reduce wildfire risk. (Photo by Ben Jiang/ The Nature Conservancy photo contest)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 18:02
|Photo ID:
|9308464
|VIRIN:
|180808-O-D0276-6800
|Resolution:
|4032x2688
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovating wildfire insurance: The future of providing coverage during intensifying fire years, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Innovating wildfire insurance: The future of providing coverage during intensifying fire years
No keywords found.