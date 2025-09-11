Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovating wildfire insurance: The future of providing coverage during intensifying fire years

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Innovating wildfire insurance: The future of providing coverage during intensifying fire years

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    USDA Forest Service

    Wildfire Resilience Insurance, which accounts for the risk reduction benefit of ecological forest treatment, provides insurance premium savings which in turn can be used to fund further ecological forest treatment to reduce wildfire risk. (Photo by Ben Jiang/ The Nature Conservancy photo contest)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2018
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 18:02
    Photo ID: 9308464
    VIRIN: 180808-O-D0276-6800
    Resolution: 4032x2688
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovating wildfire insurance: The future of providing coverage during intensifying fire years, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Innovating wildfire insurance: The future of providing coverage during intensifying fire years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download