    Coast Guard responds to 2 vessel fires on Lake Erie

    PUT-IN-BAY, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    A member of Coast Guard Station Marblehead sprays water from a hose onboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium to extinguish a vessel fire in Put-In-Bay Harbor on Lake Erie August 9, 2025. The vessel fire was one of two that occurred, enacting the response by Station Marblehead to arrive on scene and provide assistance to local agencies. (Courtesy photo by Station Marblehead)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 10:22
    Photo ID: 9306383
    VIRIN: 250809-G-G0109-1009
    Resolution: 3072x4080
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: PUT-IN-BAY, OHIO, US
