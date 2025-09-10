Coast Guard responds to 2 vessel fires on Lake Erie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of Coast Guard Station Marblehead sprays water from a hose onboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium to extinguish a vessel fire in Put-In-Bay Harbor on Lake Erie August 9, 2025. The vessel fire was one of two that occurred, enacting the response by Station Marblehead to arrive on scene and provide assistance to local agencies. (Courtesy photo by Station Marblehead)