    JTF - DC beautifies National Mall

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    A U.S. Soldier with the District of Columbia National Guard uses a pressure washer to clean marble benches at the Washington Monument in support of Task Force Beautification, in D.C. Sept. 8, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 21:24
    Photo ID: 9305462
    VIRIN: 250908-Z-EZ983-1002
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    National Guard
    DCSafe

