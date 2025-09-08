JTF - DC beautifies National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier with the District of Columbia National Guard uses a pressure washer to clean marble benches at the Washington Monument in support of Task Force Beautification, in D.C. Sept. 8, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)