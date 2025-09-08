Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three JBER childcare centers earn national accreditation

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Kasian Taugasolo, 7, plays at the Ketchikan School Age Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 28, 2025. The Ketchikan School Age Center was accredited along with the Illa SAC and Sitka Child Development Center, by the Council on Accreditation, a status only approximately 15 percent of childcare institutions nationwide receive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    TAGS

    Child Development Center
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    School Age Center
    PACAF
    Alaska

