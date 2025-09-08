Three JBER childcare centers earn national accreditation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kasian Taugasolo, 7, plays at the Ketchikan School Age Center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 28, 2025. The Ketchikan School Age Center was accredited along with the Illa SAC and Sitka Child Development Center, by the Council on Accreditation, a status only approximately 15 percent of childcare institutions nationwide receive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)