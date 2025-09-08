Operation Warm Heart: Helping Airmen through difficult times

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Staff Sgt. Kai Stewart, left, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron emergency management function readiness manager, helps out an Airman with their Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear at the Global Reach Deployment Center on Travis Air Force Base, California, June 10, 2024. The 821st CRSS;' specialized Airmen aide other squadrons in rapidly deploying personnel to set up and manage airfields worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)