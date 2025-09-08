Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Warm Heart: Helping Airmen through difficult times

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Warm Heart: Helping Airmen through difficult times

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Staff Sgt. Kai Stewart, left, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron emergency management function readiness manager, helps out an Airman with their Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear at the Global Reach Deployment Center on Travis Air Force Base, California, June 10, 2024. The 821st CRSS;' specialized Airmen aide other squadrons in rapidly deploying personnel to set up and manage airfields worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 17:29
    Photo ID: 9305113
    VIRIN: 240610-F-BQ943-1000
    Resolution: 5435x3929
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Warm Heart: Helping Airmen through difficult times, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Warm Heart: Helping Airmen through difficult times

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Warm Heart
    621 CRW
    821 CRSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download