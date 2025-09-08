Around and About Fort Drum: 9/11 Memorial Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 9/11 Memorial outside Clark Hall at Fort Drum, N.Y., stands as an enduring symbol of unity and resilience for future generations to draw inspiration from. Originally placed near the Military Mountaineer Monument on Mount Belvedere Boulevard (today’s Visitors Park) in 2005, it relocated inside Clark Hall in 2007 and to its current location outside Clark Hall in 2010. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)