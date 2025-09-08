Col. Jorge Jimenez, 66th Air Base Group commander, updates members of the workforce about ongoing initiatives during a commanders call at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 10. ABG leadership answered workforce questions while also recognizing outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)
|09.10.2025
|09.10.2025 12:47
|9304040
|250910-F-RK751-1042
|5487x3651
|10.24 MB
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
This work, ABG leaders provide updates to workforce, by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
