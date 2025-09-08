Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Jerry Saslav 

    66th Air Base Group

    Col. Jorge Jimenez, 66th Air Base Group commander, updates members of the workforce about ongoing initiatives during a commanders call at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 10. ABG leadership answered workforce questions while also recognizing outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

    This work, ABG leaders provide updates to workforce, by Jerry Saslav, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

