VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250825-N-HV010-1003 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (August 18, 2025) U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 are parked on the flightline at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief (Select) Naval Air Crewman Austin Varney)