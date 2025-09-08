A CH-47 Chinook flight crew assigned to Bravo Company “Hill Climbers”, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), flies over the Northern Pacific Ocean during deck landing qualifications on the USS America, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship, Sept. 7, 2025. Flight crews from the 25th CAB trained alongside U.S. Marine V-22 Ospreys in deck landing qualifications to increase interoperability between the branches and strengthen the security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 15:16
|Photo ID:
|9302159
|VIRIN:
|250907-A-XD912-1811
|Resolution:
|6342x4228
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America [Image 30 of 30], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.