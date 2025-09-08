Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America [Image 16 of 30]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47 Chinook flight crew assigned to Bravo Company “Hill Climbers”, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), flies over the Northern Pacific Ocean during deck landing qualifications on the USS America, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship, Sept. 7, 2025. Flight crews from the 25th CAB trained alongside U.S. Marine V-22 Ospreys in deck landing qualifications to increase interoperability between the branches and strengthen the security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 15:16
    Photo ID: 9302148
    VIRIN: 250907-A-XD912-1077
    Resolution: 5641x3761
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America [Image 30 of 30], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America
    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download