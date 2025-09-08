Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reducing Wildfire Risk in the Klamath River Basin

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Reducing Wildfire Risk in the Klamath River Basin

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    The aftermath of the McKinney Fire on Aug. 26, 2022: Destructive wildfires drove thousands from their homes this year. Shown here is the charred community hall in Klamath River, California, near KIamath National Forest. Four residents were killed and only a handful of homes in this small community withstood the fire. (Photo courtesy of Robert Hyatt, NOAA’s National Weather Service)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9301791
    VIRIN: 220822-O-NM884-3748
    Resolution: 1982x1500
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reducing Wildfire Risk in the Klamath River Basin, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download