Reducing Wildfire Risk in the Klamath River Basin

The aftermath of the McKinney Fire on Aug. 26, 2022: Destructive wildfires drove thousands from their homes this year. Shown here is the charred community hall in Klamath River, California, near KIamath National Forest. Four residents were killed and only a handful of homes in this small community withstood the fire. (Photo courtesy of Robert Hyatt, NOAA’s National Weather Service)