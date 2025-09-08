Congratulations to Electrician’s Mate Third Class Alan Herrera , who was presented a letter of commendation Sept. 9 for his selection as the Blue Jacket of the Quarter for the second quarter.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 12:08
|Photo ID:
|9301224
|VIRIN:
|250909-N-YO710-5800
|Resolution:
|5356x3571
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Recognizes Sailors for Quarterly Awards, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.