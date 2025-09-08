Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Recognizes Sailors for Quarterly Awards

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to Electrician's Mate Third Class Alan Herrera , who was presented a letter of commendation Sept. 9 for his selection as the Blue Jacket of the Quarter for the second quarter.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Sailor of the Quarter
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Force Behind the Fleet

