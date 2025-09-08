Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM 35 Conducts Routine Flight Operations Aboard DDG 105

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 31, 2025) – An MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 conducts routine operations with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) Aug. 31, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    HSM 35
    Flight Opearations
    helicopter
    Pacific Ocean
    USS Dewey ( DDG 105)

