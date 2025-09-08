Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Sea and Anchor

    JAPAN

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    TOKYO BAY (Aug. 27, 2025) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) man the rails during a sea-and-anchor evolution while departing Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 06:56
    VIRIN: 250827-N-JJ672-1023
    Location: JP
    Hometown: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    Sea and Anchor
    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    DESRON 15
    CTF 71
    Japan

