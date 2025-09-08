USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Sea and Anchor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOKYO BAY (Aug. 27, 2025) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) man the rails during a sea-and-anchor evolution while departing Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)