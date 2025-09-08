TOKYO BAY (Aug. 27, 2025) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) man the rails during a sea-and-anchor evolution while departing Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 06:56
|Photo ID:
|9300696
|VIRIN:
|250827-N-JJ672-1023
|Resolution:
|5473x3452
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Sea and Anchor, by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.