AMISTAD 2025: Translating a mission for vision

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Saul Vazquez, 624th Regional Support Group public health specialist, served as an official translator during AMISTAD 2025 in Iquitos, Peru, June 2-13, 2025. AMISTAD 25 is a global health engagement directed by U.S. Air Forces Southern and designed to strengthen partnerships through interoperability of joint medical support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chantal Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 18:51
|Photo ID:
|9300234
|VIRIN:
|250804-F-BC258-1001
|Resolution:
|4031x2823
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|IQUITOS, PE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
