AMISTAD 2025: Translating a mission for vision

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Saul Vazquez, 624th Regional Support Group public health specialist, served as an official translator during AMISTAD 2025 in Iquitos, Peru, June 2-13, 2025. AMISTAD 25 is a global health engagement directed by U.S. Air Forces Southern and designed to strengthen partnerships through interoperability of joint medical support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chantal Cruz)