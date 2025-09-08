Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The minuteman statue outside of Edward Martin Hall at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8, 2025. The minuteman pays homage to American militiamen during and before the American Revolution and today serves as a symbol of National Guard readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 16:09
    Photo ID: 9299937
    VIRIN: 250908-Z-IK914-3366
    Resolution: 4802x3201
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Minuteman statue, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS

    military history
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    minuteman
    American Revolution
    Pennsylvania National Guard

