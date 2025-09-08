The minuteman statue outside of Edward Martin Hall at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8, 2025. The minuteman pays homage to American militiamen during and before the American Revolution and today serves as a symbol of National Guard readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)
This work, Minuteman statue, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
