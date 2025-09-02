NNSY Participants Prepare to Graduate NAVSEA JLL and NextGen Programs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congratulations to Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s participants in the NAVSEA Journey Level Leadership (JLL) Program Cadre XI and Next Generation (NextGen) Leadership Program Cadre VIII, who will be graduating from the programs later this week.



In the JLL, participants expand their horizons and leadership potential with classroom instruction, networking, team building, and a Capstone project pursuing an issue that aligns with the NAVSEA Campaign Plan. The program uses mentoring, professional assessments, and personalized feedback to maximize its impact. Congrats to Radiological Controls Technician Melissa Elosge, Industrial Engineer Scott Laing, Radiological Controls Auditor Venita Scott, Nuclear PEPM Michael White, and Elec/Elex AIC Gregory “Coleman” Daniels!



In the NextGen, participants gain leadership skills through a blended course approach (classroom & online) which involves assessment, experiential learning, and individual development opportunities. Congrats to Shipwright Journeyman LaToya Williams, Inside Machinist Melanie Davis, and Journeyman Inside Machinist Stevie Bailey!