    NNSY Participants Prepare to Graduate NAVSEA JLL and NextGen Programs

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s participants in the NAVSEA Journey Level Leadership (JLL) Program Cadre XI and Next Generation (NextGen) Leadership Program Cadre VIII, who will be graduating from the programs later this week.

    In the JLL, participants expand their horizons and leadership potential with classroom instruction, networking, team building, and a Capstone project pursuing an issue that aligns with the NAVSEA Campaign Plan. The program uses mentoring, professional assessments, and personalized feedback to maximize its impact. Congrats to Radiological Controls Technician Melissa Elosge, Industrial Engineer Scott Laing, Radiological Controls Auditor Venita Scott, Nuclear PEPM Michael White, and Elec/Elex AIC Gregory “Coleman” Daniels!

    In the NextGen, participants gain leadership skills through a blended course approach (classroom & online) which involves assessment, experiential learning, and individual development opportunities. Congrats to Shipwright Journeyman LaToya Williams, Inside Machinist Melanie Davis, and Journeyman Inside Machinist Stevie Bailey!

