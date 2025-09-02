1-4 Infantry Regiment at Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier from the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment spots enemy positions from his tank while posing as OPFOR during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany Sep. 4, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S., Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crisises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew R. Sveen)