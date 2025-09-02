Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-4 Infantry Regiment at Saber Junction 25

    GERMANY

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Sveen 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    A soldier from the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment spots enemy positions from his tank while posing as OPFOR during Saber Junction 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), Germany Sep. 4, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that U.S., Allied and partner forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crisises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew R. Sveen)

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

