Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee National Guard supports D.C. Task Force

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tennessee National Guard supports D.C. Task Force

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Landon Evans 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard provide a security presence along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Sept. 1, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Landon Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 23:15
    Photo ID: 9297411
    VIRIN: 250901-Z-KR273-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 26.52 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard supports D.C. Task Force, by SPC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    Tennessee

    TAGS

    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download