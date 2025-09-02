Soldier Spotlight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Kyzer, 112th Military Police Battalion, 113th Military Police Company, Mississippi National Guard, serves as medical support for Joint Task Force - District of Columbia in Washington, D.C. Kyzer has rendered aid to his fellow Service Members as well as local civilians on multiple occasions, holding true to his oath as a combat medic. The energy and diligence Kyzer applies to seeking out ways to be of service, no matter the task or role, greatly enhances and uplifts morale for his peers around him. Kyzer has demonstrated excellence in his professional and interpersonal performance on every occasion, embodying the characteristics that place the 113th MP Company above the rest.

    About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

