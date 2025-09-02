Vermont Remembers Run 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Vermont Remembers Run at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vermont, September 6, 2025. The Vermont Remembers run is held annually to honor those we lost in the tragic events of September 11, 2001. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Brooks)