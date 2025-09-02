Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont Remembers Run 2025 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vermont Remembers Run 2025

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Joseph Brooks 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Vermont Remembers Run at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vermont, September 6, 2025. The Vermont Remembers run is held annually to honor those we lost in the tragic events of September 11, 2001. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 13:43
    Photo ID: 9297142
    VIRIN: 250906-A-IJ534-1029
    Resolution: 6608x4672
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Remembers Run 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vermont Remembers Run 2025
    Vermont Remembers Run 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vermont, Vermont National Guard, National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download