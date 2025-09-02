U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Vermont Remembers Run at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vermont, September 6, 2025. The Vermont Remembers run is held annually to honor those we lost in the tragic events of September 11, 2001. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9297142
|VIRIN:
|250906-A-IJ534-1029
|Resolution:
|6608x4672
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont Remembers Run 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.