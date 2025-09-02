Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground Water Treatment Facility at Kirtland Air Force Base

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Oneika Banks 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Albuquerque City Councilor Nichole Rogers receives a tour of the Ground Water Treatment Facility at Kirtland Air Force Base, Sept. 3, 2025. Rogers met with base personnel to learn about environmental restoration efforts and ongoing work to clean contaminated groundwater through continuous sampling and monitoring.

