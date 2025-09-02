Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Establishes Security Positions at Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Aida Kiani, a network system specialist from 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducts reconnaissance at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany, September 4th, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducted screening operations and established hidden observation positions during the initial stages of the exercise. Saber Junction 25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Shenicquia Fulton)

    This work, 2CR Establishes Security Positions at Saber Junction 25, by CPT Shenicquia Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

