Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indian and U.S. Army bilateral training exercise at Yudh Abhyas 25 in Fort Wainwright, AK

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Indian and U.S. Army bilateral training exercise at Yudh Abhyas 25 in Fort Wainwright, AK

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tessa Irwin 

    11th Airborne Division

    Yudh Abhyas 25 is a bilateral training exercise between the Indian Army and U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division, held in Fairbanks, Alaska, Sept. 2025. The training supports a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 19:51
    Photo ID: 9294225
    VIRIN: 250904-A-PE976-6905
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indian and U.S. Army bilateral training exercise at Yudh Abhyas 25 in Fort Wainwright, AK, by 1LT Tessa Irwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Partnership
    Yudh Abhyas 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download